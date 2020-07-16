UrduPoint.com
Governor Advises Vice Chancellors Of Varsities To Provide Facilities Students In Balochistan's Districts

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that online teaching has become an important part of the education system and its importance and adequacy is constantly increasing due to the fast-paced and advanced age of science and technology.

We need to change our traditional teaching methods and to adopt advanced mediums to reap the benefits of modern science and technology, he said. The Governor also directed the Vice-Chancellors of all government-run universities in the province to make it possible for students from remote districts to access online classes and provide them with all necessary facilities so that their precious time is not wasted. He made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of all government-run varsities of the province at Governor House Quetta.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Balochistan, Dr. Shafiqul Rehman, Vice-Chancellor, Khuzdar Engineering University, Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar, Vice-Chancellor, Bolan Medical University Prof. Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Loralai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Women's University Prof. Dr. Anjum, Vice-Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan University Sibi Dr. Ali Nawaz Mengal, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS University Dr.

Faisal Kakar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Jan were present.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor said that we could be promoted a healthy environment in our higher education institutions and achieving objective standard education by utilizing modern facilities of information technology.

He said that we are closely monitoring the ongoing online classes in all universities in the province due to the deadly coronavirus and especially the problems faced by students in remote districts who do not have access to the internet. In this regard, the PTA has also been directed to use all available resources to ensure the provision of the internet in remote areas, he said. The Governor advised all the Vice Chancellors to present their report on the difficulties faced in remote districts in their forthcoming meeting with full focus on online classes saying that the final decision regarding online classes should be taken in the light of the suggestions and consultation of the Vice-Chancellors. The situation arising out of the global epidemic, availability of internet facility, and difficulties faced by the students were also discussed in the meeting. Several important decisions were made as a result of the proposals and recommendations.

