Governor, Afghan Consul General discuss regional peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Wednesday said Pakistan and Afghanistan brotherly countries and its people are tied in religious, traditional and ethnic bonds.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Afghan Consul General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai here at Governor House.

Both discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest of both countries and regional peace.

Governor Shah Farman said in terms of geographical status, peace in Afghanistan is much important for Pakistan, especially for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Pakistan wanted to extend further its trade and traditional ties with Afghanistan.

The Afghan Consul General on the occasion thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for hosting millions of Afghan refugees since decades.