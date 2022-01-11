UrduPoint.com

Governor Agha Expresses Dismay Over Dilapidated Roads In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday expressed his dismay over the dilapidated condition of roads with piles of rubbish across the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday expressed his dismay over the dilapidated condition of roads with piles of rubbish across the provincial capital.

There were also roads in the city which no one had bothered to repair for the last 15 years, he said while talking to Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Administrator Hafiz Shaukat Ali here at the Governor House.

The governor said non-observance of building code in Quetta had made the lives of ordinary citizens miserable.

He said the owners of every major plaza and shopping center should be made bound to arrange vehicle parking, which would help decrease traffic problems in the city.

The governor said being was located in the red zone, Quetta was always at the risk of massive loss of life and property in any emergency, so the building code and other relevant laws must be implemented.

He directed all the departments concerned to fulfill their responsibilities for the cleanliness and improvement of the environment of city.

