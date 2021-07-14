UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Agha Lauds PM's Decision For Talks With Angry Balochs

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Governor Agha lauds PM's decision for talks with angry Balochs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk to the angry Balochs and bring them back into the national mainstream was commendable.

The decision would have positive impact for the development of province and also for national solidarity, he said talking to a delegation of BNP-Mengal members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) here at the Governor House.

He said he would try his best to further improve the relations between the Federation and the province.

He stressed that joint efforts were needed for the sustainable development of province.

He said the government believed in equitable development in all the districts of the province.

The delegation, which was led by Balochistan National Party-Mengal Parliamentary Leader Malik Naseer Shahwani, congratulated Zahoor Agha on assuming the office of governor.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Provincial Assembly Turkish Lira All Government Best

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

20 minutes ago

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

20 minutes ago

Naya Pakistan Housing scheme; a people friendly me ..

53 minutes ago

White House Confirms It Will Start to Relocate Afg ..

53 minutes ago

Govt focusing on good governance, economic reforms ..

53 minutes ago

AJK President calls for waging lawfare against Ind ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.