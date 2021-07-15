(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk to the angry Balochs and bring them back into the national mainstream was commendable.

The decision would have positive impact for the development of province and also for national solidarity, he said talking to a delegation of BNP-Mengal members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) here at the Governor House.

He said he would try his best to further improve the relations between the Federation and the province.

He stressed that joint efforts were needed for the sustainable development of province.

He said the government believed in equitable development in all the districts of the province.

The delegation, which was led by Balochistan National Party-Mengal Parliamentary Leader Malik Naseer Shahwani, congratulated Zahoor Agha on assuming the office of governor.