Governor, AJK President Stress Early Settlement Of Kashmir Dispute

Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Sunday stressed the need for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

In a meeting here at Governor's House, they had a discussion on the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and political and governmental matters.

They said that resolution of the Kashmir issue would definitely ensure durable and long-lasting peace in the region. They also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for advocating the case of Kashmir strongly at the United Nations.

The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed Indian oppression on Kashmiris in front of the world like a true and strong ambassador of Kashmir. Due to current leadership of Pakistan, the voice of Kashmiris is heard all around the world and Indian terrorism is getting exposed before the world.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that Narendra Modi and Indian army were committing the worst terrorism in held Kashmir. He said till resolution of the issue, the dream of peace in region could not be achieved.

"At international level, India stands exposed. The way people of Kashmir are struggling for freedom, In-sha-Allah that day is not far away when the people of Kashmir will get freedom from Indian oppression," he added.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that India could not silence the voice of Kashmiris by power of gun. India had long been violating the human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the world must take strict action against India, he demanded.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will make Azad Kashmir prosperous."

