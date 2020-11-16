UrduPoint.com
Governor Allows Medical Students Another Supplementary Exam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in his capacity as chancellor of medical universities, has allowed another supplementary examination to the medical students in the province in the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar took the decision after the affected medical students from various medical universities and colleges approached the chancellor and requested to intervene in the matter as the students faced problems with supplementary examinations during the coronavirus crisis.

Taking notice of matter, the Governor Punjab on Monday issued instructions to the Vice Chancellors of the medical universities and colleges to give an additional chance to medical students who failed in their supplementary exams due to problems caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Along with the precautionary measures against corona, we are concerned about the education of students." He said, "Medical students have continued their education in difficult situations and we will support them," adding that coronavirus had affected people from every sector. He said in order to save the students from educational loss, this additional chance had been given to students.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said medical students and doctors had served the people by risking their lives, adding that stringent measures were needed for complete protection from the second wave of Corona. The Governor Punjab urged the public to take precautionary measures against Corona, says a handout.

