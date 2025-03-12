Governor and CM GB strongly condemn Jaffer Express Attack, reaffirm commitment to eradicating terrorism

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, and Governor Syed Mehdi Shah have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan and the hostage-taking of passengers.

In their separate statements, both leaders termed the incident a cowardly act, stating that such attacks are a nefarious attempt to disrupt the peace and stability of the country, which will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Gulbar Khan emphasized that the government and security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism, and the nation stands united to defeat such elements.

Governor Syed Mehdi Shah also denounced the attack as an inhumane act, asserting that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Both leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. They urged the government to take strict action against terrorists to ensure lasting peace in the country.