- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor and CM GB strongly condemn Jaffer Express Attack, reaffirm commitment to eradicating terror ..
Governor And CM GB Strongly Condemn Jaffer Express Attack, Reaffirm Commitment To Eradicating Terrorism
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, and Governor Syed Mehdi Shah have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan and the hostage-taking of passengers.
In their separate statements, both leaders termed the incident a cowardly act, stating that such attacks are a nefarious attempt to disrupt the peace and stability of the country, which will not be tolerated.
Chief Minister Gulbar Khan emphasized that the government and security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism, and the nation stands united to defeat such elements.
Governor Syed Mehdi Shah also denounced the attack as an inhumane act, asserting that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.
Both leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. They urged the government to take strict action against terrorists to ensure lasting peace in the country.
Recent Stories
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan celebrations reach midpoint with traditional fervor: Report5 minutes ago
-
Governor and CM GB strongly condemn Jaffer Express Attack, reaffirm commitment to eradicating terror ..5 minutes ago
-
Advisor sees boost to investor confidence as Moody' s upgrades Pakistan's banking outlook5 minutes ago
-
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals against civilians’ ..14 minutes ago
-
Three profiteers held15 minutes ago
-
ECOSF to host webinar on the unsolved ‘Moving Sofa Problem’25 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bail for Khadija Shah25 minutes ago
-
No external or internal power can destabilize country, says Hanif Abbasi25 minutes ago
-
Two persons die in road mishap25 minutes ago
-
IUB research team secures consultancy from WWF Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Majority of polling stations established within one kilometer in general elections: Dr. Tariq Fazal25 minutes ago
-
Quality education, political stability imperative for exports led economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal35 minutes ago