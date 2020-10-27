UrduPoint.com
Governor And CM GB Strongly Condemns Peshawar Blast

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:04 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan strongly condemned the blast in Madrasa of Peshawar in which more than 7 people were martyred and more than 72 others were wounded.

Both governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of madrasas' students life and extended sympathy to bereaved families and lauded their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

They said that brutal acts of the terrorism cannot deter people of Pakistan and the nation in taking the fight to its logical conclusion. Our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism cannot be shaken, they added.

More Stories From Pakistan

