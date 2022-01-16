UrduPoint.com

Governor Announces 25 Drinking Water Projects For Nankana Sahib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Governor announces 25 drinking water projects for Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday announced 25 clean drinking water projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Sangla Hill, Shahkot and other areas of District Nankana Sahib.

The Sarwar Foundation will install five filtration plants at Sangla Hill.

Governor also laid the foundation stone of Mirage Pura Road in Sangla Hill and inaugurated water filtration plant at Chak Boria. During his visit to Sangla Hill and Shahkot, he was given a warm welcome from the PTI workers, the business community, women, youth and personalities belonging to different walks of life in over 100 reception camps. On this occasion, the PTI workers and people continued to shower rose petals to welcome the Punjab governor.

On his arrival at Sangla Hill, Bait-ul-Mal Chairman Malik Mohammad Azam, Mian Mohammad Shafiq, the business community and local people and traders warmly welcomed the governor. In Shahkot, PTI MPAs Mian Atif and Arshad Sahi set up reception camps at different places and welcomed the Governor.

On this occasion, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Malik Mohammad Azam, Members Punjab Assembly Mian Mohammad Atif, Mian Shafiqul Rehman, Shehzad Khalid Moon Khan, Chaudhry Mutasif Ali Sindhu, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, Sajjad Haider Randhawa, Tariq Saeed Ghuman, Zubair Awan and others were also present.

Addressing a public gathering at Sangla Hill, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the mission of our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to overcome the problems of unemployment and inflation.

He said that projects like Ehsas Program and Insaf Health Card are a gift of the government to the poor people. "We know there are still many challenges that we are working hard to address," he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that in order to save people from deadly diseases like hepatitis, we are providing clean drinking water to every person in Punjab. He said that I have never done anything for political gain, and serving humanity is my life's mission. Those who work for the public's welfare are always remembered in history. I cannot express in words the love and affection that the people of Sangla Hill and Shahkot have given me. I am pleased and humbled to serve the poor and will continue to work for them, he added.

Governor Mohammad Sarwar said that more than 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are being completed and "I am announcing 25 more projects for Nankana district through which clean drinking water will be readily available to the public.

"There is no political discrimination in the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and all the projects are being implemented in a hundred per cent transparent manner and I assure the people that we will not allow anyone to commit a single rupee of corruption in any of the projects."Ch Sarwar said that the PTI government was united, and would not come under pressure of the opposition.

