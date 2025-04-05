Governor announces educational support, stipend for children of dumper victim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited Yousuf Goth to meet Nazar Abbas, injured in a dumper accident while his wife had died.

During the visit, the Governor personally handed over the file of an 80-square-yard plot to the grieving family, a communique said.

He also announced support of educational expenses and monthly stipend for the children of the deceased.

In response to a request from a widow present at the occasion, Governor Tessori also promised to sponsor her Umrah pilgrimage.

The Governor further declared that children from Yousuf Goth would be given admissions to the free IT courses currently being offered at the Governor House to help them build independent futures.

In a broader gesture of support, Governor Tessori invited all individuals affected by damper road accidents to the Governor House on April 12 at 2:00 pm, where more plots would be distributed and a collective action plan would be devised in consultation with the victim families.