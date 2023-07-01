Open Menu

Governor Announces Issuance Of Health Cards To People With Low Income

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Governor announces issuance of health cards to people with low income

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday announced the issuance of free-of-cost health cards to the people with low income.

He said that the people would be provided with health insurance up to Rs0.5 million.

He said that the people, who had Rs30000 to Rs40000 income would be issued health cards after Eidul Adha.

The Governor said that these health cards would be issued in cooperation with the philanthropist.

He said that the people would be able to receive treatment in good hospitals through these health cards.

