Governor announces jobs for three disabled persons

Demonstrated love and affection, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday met with three disabled persons of Mardan district upon their requests at Governor's house and announced Govt jobs besides handed over cash assistance to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Demonstrated love and affection, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday met with three disabled persons of Mardan district upon their requests at Governor's house and announced Govt jobs besides handed over cash assistance to them.

The Governor met with them at the staircase of the Governor's house after coming out of his office to welcome them.

The governor encouraged the special persons Saifur Rehman, Rahamdil and Asad Khan and assured them of providing jobs to them after they requested the same on the disabled quota.