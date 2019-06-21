UrduPoint.com
Governor Announces Reward For NUST Air Works Team On Winning IMechE UAS Challenge 2019

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:22 PM

Governor announces reward for NUST Air works team on winning IMechE UAS challenge 2019

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail congratulated the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Air Works Team Beta on winning the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019 held at Llanbedr Wales, United Kingdom

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail congratulated the National University of Science & Technology (NUST) Air Works Team Beta on winning the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019 held at Llanbedr Wales, United Kingdom.

NUST Air Works Team Beta, which became the Grand Champions at the IMechE UAS Challenge 2019 and won five different technical and media awards, was sponsored by Governor Sindh, said a statement on Friday.

The Governor had awarded Rs 500,000 to the team management from his special fund for its participation in the competition.

On the occasion, the Governor expressed his pleasure over the performance of NUST's Air Works Team Beta and announced reward for the players.

He said that Pakistani youth had abundant talent but all they need was guidance.

The students of NUST had worked hard to illuminate nation's image internationally and their hard work promises a better future for the country, he added.

He further said that the incumbent government is taking special measures to promote education and technical expertise. An educated society was the only solution for country's problems, he added.

He said that the nations that focus on education are bound to develop rapidly and that was why education was the number one priority in "Naya Pakistan".

He further added that keeping in view the importance of education, the incumbent government had dedicated a considerable amount of money to build modern educational curriculum that was in line with the demands of the twenty-first century development goals.

