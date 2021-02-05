UrduPoint.com
Governor Appeals To World To Play Role In IIOK

Fri 05th February 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has appealed to the world to play its due role against inhuman brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday, he said that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Governor Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted the issue of IIOK at United Nations (UN)'s forum.

He said that Prime Minister as an ambassador of Kashmir was brining IIOK issue to the world.

He further said that the ugly-face of India had come before the world due to the efforts of PM Imran Khan. He also prayed for the success of Kashmiris in their struggle.

