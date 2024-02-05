Governor applauded for making KP as first province in clamping down on underage vaping in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali is applauded for playing a leading role in making KP the first province in clamping down on vaping and e-cigarettes by underage youngsters in the country.

“The KP government took a landmark decision on Jan 15, 2024 of imposing section 144 to ban storage, sale and use of e-cigarettes and vapes to minors and within the vicinity of educational institutions in the province,” says Sana Ahmad, a dynamic activist against tobacco use and Programme Manager, Blue Veins.

Talking to APP, Sana said even the developed country like UK is planning to ban the sale of all disposable vapes along with a range of other restrictions that could include flavor.

Quoting a BBC report, Sana said the British government is set to ban disposable vapes as part of plans to tackle the rising number of young people taking up vaping.

Whereas in KP, the decision has already been taken and implementation is in progress in the shape of raids by the district administration to ensure prohibition of the use of new tobacco products by youngsters and its sale near educational institutions, she added.

“Credit for taking a bold, courageous and timely decision by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government goes to Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali who in the very first meeting with Blue Veins issued directives to the Chief Secretary to take notice of the use of e-cigarettes and vaping by youngsters in the province,” Sana disclosed.

She said on January 11, 2024, a delegation comprising representatives of Civil Society Organizations called on Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali and apprised him of threats posed to public health by newer tobacco products, especially e-cigarettes.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali was informed that the deceiving slogan of `Quit smoking and start vaping’ is attracting a large number of people towards the consumption of e-cigarettes which contains nicotine and is injurious to health.

During the meeting, the Governor was also apprised that due to lack of the latest legislation in the country, the existing laws on tobacco control cannot be enforced on the use or sale of modern tobacco products which use is increasing due to easy availability in markets and advertisement in media.

Taking notice of the situation, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali forthwith called Chief Secretary to meet with CSO representatives and take a review of their demand of incorporating new tobacco products in the proposed law titled `KP Prohibition at Public Places and Protection of non-smokers health’.

The Chief Secretary after the meeting with CSO representatives took prompt action and enforced section 144 in the province for 60 days over the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to youngsters below the age of 21 and within the vicinity of educational institutions.

Sana said the use of e-cigarettes and vapes has expanded manifold in the couple of two years and is emerging as a serious threat to the health of the public and our youngsters.

She thanked Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali for realizing the sensitivity of the issue and taking a leading role in the imposition of a ban on newer tobacco products in the province.

The decision has made KP not only the first province in the country but also leading from developed countries in taking such a bold decision for the cause of ensuring better public health, Sana commented.