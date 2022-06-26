BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab and Chancellor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that the efforts made by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) for the survival of environment and protection are commendable.

In this regard, a consortium for the protection and survival of the environment with the participation of 57 universities is a welcome step. He said that the Punjab government taking special interest in the project of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for resettlement through artificial rains in Cholistan.

Establishment of student societies in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a good initiative. These student societies will showcase the leadership skills of the students as well as their character building.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on the occasion of his visit of the Islamia university of Bahawalpur.

He said that the teaching, research and development activities of the university and the steps taken for the welfare of the students and employees are very praiseworthy. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to the Governor of Punjab on various university matters.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Industrialist and political leader Rana Muhammad Tariq and chief of staff Mian Shahid Iqbal.

He praised the architecture of the new building of college of art and design and emphasized on the promotion of arts and crafts. The new building of the Faculty of Management Sciences was constructed as a result of a special development package during the previous tenure of Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman as Federal Ministerof education. He also visited the newly built Amphitheater.

He was informed about the Solar Park that the University's Solar Park is operating at the highest power generation level with 13,000 units. He expressed his delight at the launch of the first Nursing College of its kind in any public sector university and had a detailed discussion with the faculty and students on teaching activities and practical training.

He also inaugurated the Inter University Consortium for Climate Change Web Portal on this occasion. He also visited the University Health Center where he was briefed about the Hepatitis Free Campus Campaign.

Later, he addressed a large gathering of teachers and students at the Main Auditorium of Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. On this occasion, 400 office bearers of the student societies were sworn in and the best performing students of the year 2021 were awarded the Roll of Honor Awards.