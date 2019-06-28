UrduPoint.com
Governor Appreciates ANF's Role In Elimination Of Drugs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Singe Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was playing a vital role in elimination of menace of drugs and had taken various positive steps against drug abuse

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Singe Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was playing a vital role in elimination of menace of drugs and had taken various positive steps against drug abuse.

Addressing as a chief guest at a seminar on "Drug Abuse: A growing problem for Society" organized by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh at a local hotel, the Governor said that people involved in drug business were very organized, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail said that the parents should keep an eye over the activities of their children. Mortality rate has increased among the youngsters due to increasing use of drugs.

Governor said that approximately seven million people across the country were drug addicts.

He said that all the institutions should play their role in fight against drug abuse.

Speaking, on the occasion, ANF Director General Major General Muhammad Arif said that ANF was devising various strategies to combat drug abuse.

He said that the seminar aimed at to highlight negative effects of drug abuse.

"The ANF is also working to counter intercity drug smuggling", said ANF Director General.

He regretted that young age children were becoming drug addicts, parents must keep a check on the activities of their children. Besides keeping a check on their routine engagements the parents should also give time to their children and must interact with them.

Major General Muhammad Arif said that awareness campaigns were also being organized in educational institutions. He appealed to the teachers to monitor the activities of their students.

CPLC Chief Zubair Habib addressing the seminar said that CPLC and Police were making all-out efforts to get rid of the menace of drug abuse from society.

He said that it was unfortunate that the school children were becoming drug addicts. CPLC was always available for any assistance to any organization in the war against drug abuse.

Former Captain Moin Khan, renowned artist Ayub Khoso and renowned model Nadia Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

The officials of law enforcement agencies, politicians, columnists, artists, athletes, journalists and people belonging to different walks of life attended the seminar in large numbers.

