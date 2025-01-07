Governor appreciates operations against militants in parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday lauded the security forces operations against militants in Matni, Mohmand district, and Karak district to kill 19 terrorists.

He said that the operations were part of ongoing efforts to combat extremism and ensure the safety of citizens.

Governor Kundi said that the actions of our brave security personnel deserve our highest respect and admiration.

Governor Kundi also expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of three soldiers who sacrificed during the operations.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers, calling their courage and sacrifice an inspiration for all.

"I pray for the elevation of their ranks and offer my deepest sympathies to the families of the martyrs," he said.

