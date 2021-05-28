UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Approves 2pc Admission Quota For Minorities In Universities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Governor approves 2pc admission quota for minorities in universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has approved two percent admission quota for minorities in public sector universities of the province.

Following approval of quota by the governor, Directorate of Higher education has been directed all the vice chancellors to prepare a policy case for minorities' admission and send it to the concerned forum within 15 days.

The quota would not be applicable to medical, engineering universities and veterinary colleges, said a official statement issued here Friday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education All

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

15 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

17 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

17 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

20 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.