Governor approves 2pc admission quota for minorities in universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has approved two percent admission quota for minorities in public sector universities of the province.

Following approval of quota by the governor, Directorate of Higher education has been directed all the vice chancellors to prepare a policy case for minorities' admission and send it to the concerned forum within 15 days.

The quota would not be applicable to medical, engineering universities and veterinary colleges, said a official statement issued here Friday.