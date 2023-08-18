Governor approves appointment of Caretaker CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday approved the name of Ali Mardan Khan Domki as Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

According to detail, the Governor has given the approval on the recommendation of Parliamentary Committee which sent the name to Governor last night.

Ali Mardan Khan Domki will take oath of his office on Friday evening at Governor House.