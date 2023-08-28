Open Menu

Governor Approves GCWUF Statutes 2003 Adoption

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Engr. Muhammad Baleeghur Rehman has sanctioned ex post facto approval of adoption of the GCWUF statutes, 2003.

Vice-Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli congratulated the staff and faculty of the university on achieving the milestone.

She declared it a result of efforts rendered by all principal officers, staff members, and especially previous vice chancellors.

She expressed her gratitude to Chancellor Baleeghur Rehman for paying special attention to the long pending matter for the last 10 years and declared that on its basis, the university is forwarding the cases of regularisation of employees also.

