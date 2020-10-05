UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Approves KEMU Budget

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Governor approves KEMU budget

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approval for the budget as well as other key agenda items at the 11th Senate Meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approval for the budget as well as other key agenda items at the 11th Senate Meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Monday.

Chaudhry Sarwar, who is also Chancellor of the KEMU, and Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approved the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and proposed budget for the year 2020-21, says a handout.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal shared with the Chancellor and the Minister the history of the institution, its central role in the corona pandemic and the measures to increase the performance of the University. Registrar Dr Riyasat presented the agenda items of the senate meeting.

The Punjab Governor and Health Minister appreciated the services of Dr Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing telemedicine and other initiatives at the KEMU.

Approval was granted for rules of Employees Benevolent Fund.

Mohammad Sarwar said, "During the coronavirus pandemic, the KEMU played a pivotal role in all areas of research and treatment. I appreciate the services of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing telemedicine at the KEMU." He said, "We believe in empowering and strengthening the Vice Chancellors. I greatly appreciate the contribution of Dr. Yasmin Rashid as she played the role of a true team lead during the corona pandemic."In her speech, Dr. Yasmin Rashid spoke at length about the Telemedicine Project and then highlighted that the government has made record hiring on merit. She said her special focus was promoting research in all educational institutions.

KEMU VC Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital, Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Deans, Medical Superintendents, and the representative of finance, health education and other departments were present.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Education Punjab Budget Lead All Government Merit Packaging Limited Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

32 minutes ago

Five POs arrested, arms recovered in Tank

2 minutes ago

Qureshi pays tribute to teachers, says Govt. commi ..

2 minutes ago

Secy agri S. Punjab for expediting Crackdown again ..

2 minutes ago

US Voters Say Economy Most Important Issue in Pres ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.