Governor approves KEMU budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approval for the budget as well as other key agenda items at the 11th Senate Meeting of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Monday.

Chaudhry Sarwar, who is also Chancellor of the KEMU, and Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approved the budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and proposed budget for the year 2020-21, says a handout.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal shared with the Chancellor and the Minister the history of the institution, its central role in the corona pandemic and the measures to increase the performance of the University. Registrar Dr Riyasat presented the agenda items of the senate meeting.

The Punjab Governor and Health Minister appreciated the services of Dr Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing telemedicine and other initiatives at the KEMU.

Approval was granted for rules of Employees Benevolent Fund.

Mohammad Sarwar said, "During the coronavirus pandemic, the KEMU played a pivotal role in all areas of research and treatment. I appreciate the services of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing telemedicine at the KEMU." He said, "We believe in empowering and strengthening the Vice Chancellors. I greatly appreciate the contribution of Dr. Yasmin Rashid as she played the role of a true team lead during the corona pandemic."In her speech, Dr. Yasmin Rashid spoke at length about the Telemedicine Project and then highlighted that the government has made record hiring on merit. She said her special focus was promoting research in all educational institutions.

KEMU VC Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital, Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Deans, Medical Superintendents, and the representative of finance, health education and other departments were present.