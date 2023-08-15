Governor approves summary for appointment of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as Caretaker CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori Tuesday approved the summary for appointment of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh as Chief Minister and the leader of the opposition in provincial assembly unanimously agreed and recommended his name for the post.

The governor while exercising his powers conferred on him under Article 224 (1-A) of constitution, accorded approval for appointment of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh.

Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah also moved a summary to the governor for the appointment of caretaker Chief Minister as required by the constitution.