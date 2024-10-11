Governor Approves Summary Of Cabinet Reshuffle
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 11:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday approved a summary sent by the Chief Minister regarding changes in the provincial cabinet.
According to the summary, Member of Provincial Assembly Syed Fakhar Jahan has been appointed as a provincial minister, while Brigadier (Retired) Muhammad Musadiq Abbasi has been approved as the Chief Minister's advisor.
Following the Governor's approval and signature, the summary has been returned.
The Governor remarked that any future appointment of new advisors should be sent only after de-notifying the currently serving advisors.
APP/ash/
