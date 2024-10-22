Governor approves summary of Special Assistants appointment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday approved the appointment summary of two Special Assistants.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recommended the appointments of provincial assembly members Tufail Anjum and Rangez Ahmad as special assistants.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, has approved the summary and dispatched for implementation.

APP/ash/