Governor approves the appointment of caretaker CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has approved the name of Ali Mardan Khan Domki as Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The Governor gave the approval on the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee which sent the name to the Honorable Governor last night.

Ali Mardan Khan Domki is expected to take the oath of his office very soon.