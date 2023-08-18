Open Menu

Governor Approves The Appointment Of Caretaker CM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Governor approves the appointment of caretaker CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has approved the name of Ali Mardan Khan Domki as Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The Governor gave the approval on the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee which sent the name to the Honorable Governor last night.

Ali Mardan Khan Domki is expected to take the oath of his office very soon.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Mardan

Recent Stories

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

1 hour ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

2 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

2 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 ECP's delimitation schedule points to election del ..

ECP's delimitation schedule points to election delay

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan