Governor Asked To Declare Chiniot 'Furniture City'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 10:07 PM

A Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) delegation called upon Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman to declare Chiniot as 'Furniture City' for its booming furniture indsutry and contribution to the national economy

The CCCI delegation was led by its Founder President Danish Fakhri who called on the governor at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of problems faced by the C hiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation included executive members Sheikh Abid Omer, Sheikh Bilal Ahmed, Hafiz Habib-ur-Rehman, Mehr Muhammad Abu Bakar, Mohsin Dildar, Mehr Nadeem, Chaudhry Hameed Tabassum, Muawiyah Chaman, Malik Rashid, Azeem Fakhri, Saad Naeem Fakhri and Tahir Ayub.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said no country could achieve real prosperity without boosting the economy and the present government was taking all possible steps to bolster the national economy.

He said the government was facing many challenges, adding that in the last three-and-a-half years due to bad governance there had been a decline in every sector due to which the government had to take tough decision.

The governor said when the PML-N came to power in 2013, the power shortfall was very high, and at that time the PML-N installed new power plants, adding that the PML-N had laid a network of roads, motorways and highways across the country during its previous tenure.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said industrialists and business community played a key role in development of the country's economy. He said that Chiniot furniture had a unique identity all over the world due to its beauty and quality.

He said there was need to increase exports in the furniture industry. He said that whenever the PML-N leadership came to power, it took exemplary steps for the welfare of the people.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the delegation President Danish Naeem Fakhri and his team for setting up of the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He promised to play his role to solve problems of the business community.

The CCCI delegation told the governor that there were handmade crafts and rice industry in Chiniotbesides the furniture, adding that exports could be increased with the patronage of the government.

The delegation also invited the governor to visit the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

