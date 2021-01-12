UrduPoint.com
Governor Asks Agri, Forest Deptts To Conduct Separate Surveys On Olive Plantation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Governor asks Agri, Forest deptts to conduct separate surveys on Olive plantation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday presided over a high level meeting to review progress on Prime Minister Imran Khan Initiative of Olive plantation in the province and directed Agriculture and Forest Departments to conduct separate survey regarding olive plantation.

He directed to ascertain the actual available figure of olive saplings at Government nurseries and for plantation in the province.

The meeting discussed the available, suitable land for Olive plantation in all districts including new plantation methodology, grafting and provision of Olive nursery actual figure.

The meeting also discussed taking care of Olive plantation and involving local community especially youth and students through cooperative farming in this initiative.

The meeting was informed that around 36 million wild Olive saplings are already planted in the province and the number of plantation and grafting would be enhanced through this initiative.

The meeting was also informed about the Olive plantation and grafting in the 1st phase of the 3-year plan in the suitable districts of the province.

On this occasion the Governor directed the line departments to apprise him about how much saplings could be planted in the 1st phase of the 3-year plan while utilizing all available resources and means.

He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has huge potential in Olive plantation and by using this potential new livelihood opportunities would be generated for people.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr, Secretary Forest Shahidullah Khan, Additional Secretary to Governor Saiful islam and other relevant officers.

More Stories From Pakistan

