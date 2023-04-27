Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday asked the census commissioner to take necessary steps to ensure the correct registration of all citizens and remove the concerns of political parties

He made this stressing on concerned officials while meeting a delegation of representatives of all parties under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Marri, central leader of Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M), at the Governor's House, Quetta.

Census Commissioner Noor Muhammad Pirkani and DC Quetta Shahak Baloch were also present on this occasion.

The delegation included Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema islam, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party.

Representatives of Balochistan National Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Hazara Democratic Party, Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, Jamaat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party were present.

Addressing the meeting, he said that concerns of various political parties regarding the recent census and household census in Balochistan, especially in Quetta city were coming to the fore, unfortunately, after the review, it has been found that there has been weakness at both the government and public levels.

Therefore, in the context of national interest, we need to listen, understand and find their immediate solution without discrimination, he said, The Governor also assured to ensure correct registration of all the citizens as per the constitutional and legal requirements and conveyed the complaints raised by the people to the concerned authorities.

He said that census and house census were done to find out the ground facts and ensure proper planning.

Apart from this, accurate census and house census make it easy to plan short-term and long-term, he said.

He made it clear that the scheduled date could be extended by conveying the concerns raised by the political parties to the concerned Federal and provincial authorities about the neglected Constituencies and families left out of registration in the recent census.

More Stories From Pakistan

