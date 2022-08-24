Governor asks commissioner to complete development projects in time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman arrived here on Wednesday.

He was received by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja at the Airport.

At the Airport Lounge, commissioner briefed the Governor about ongoing development projects and sanitation issues of the city.

Governor asked Commissioner to ensure timely completion of development works and directed to fix the sewerage system at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Warraich and office bearers of PML-N Bahawalpur were also present on the occasion.