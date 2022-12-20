UrduPoint.com

Governor Asks Parvez Elahi To Seek Vote Of Confidence From House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Governor asks Parvez Elahi to seek vote of confidence from House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has asked Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to seek vote of confidence from the house during a meeting of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 4 pm.

"The governor has summoned a meeting of the Punjab Assembly on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday afternoon) at 1600 hours under Article 130(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," says a press release issued by the Governor's media cell here on Tuesday.

In a letter to the secretary Punjab Assembly, the governor Punjab has askedChief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to take vote of confidence from theHouse under Article 130.

