Governor asks Punjab govt to amend PCSW Amendment Bill 2020

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday sent back the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Amendment Bill 2020 to the Punjab Assembly for reconsideration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday sent back the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Amendment Bill 2020 to the Punjab Assembly for reconsideration.

The clause on the remuneration of the chairperson PCSW was omitted in the amendment bill while earlier it was decided to equivalent to MP-1 scale.

The Governor Punjab observed that maximum limit for the salary given to the chairperson should be defined to maintain transparency and uniform standards, hence a restriction/limitation clause on the maximum remuneration to be offered to the chairperson may be inserted.

The Governor further observed that the salary/remuneration and benefits of the chairperson of the commission should not in any case exceed to those of the appointed in the 1-MP scale.