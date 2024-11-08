Governor asks Punjab govt to support agri sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has urged the Punjab government to pay attention towards strengthening the agriculture sector for a better economy.

Addressing a press conference regarding the problems of farmers at the Governor House here on Thursday, he said the government should fix a good support price for sugarcane for the farmers and ensure payment.

General Secretary Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza accompanied the Governor during the press conference.

The Governor Punjab said that he will send the demands of the farmers to the Punjab government in writing.

He said that the PML-N and the PPP are coalition partners, adding that this is an alliance of compulsion for the sake of the country’s interest.

He said that the PPP will stand by the PML-N. He said that the government should complete five years as it will bring economic and political stability in the country.

Responding to a question, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that as the Governor of Punjab, it is his responsibility to identify the areas where there is a deficiency and room for improvement.

The Governor Punjab further said that the government should solve the problem of smog on war footing, adding that the work done by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to handle the issue of smog during his tenure was commendable.

He said that the current government should implement the plans made by the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi so that the problem of smog can be solved.

The Governor Punjab said that the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab should be praised for taking good steps to effectively tackle the issue of smog.

General Secretary of the People's Party Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza, said that farmers are considered the backbone of the economy in Pakistan. He posed a question are not those who sell fertilizers to farmers at high prices and do not provide proper seeds are a mafia? Hassan Murtaza said that the sugarcane crushing season is about to start, however, its price has not been fixed yet.

Tahir Saleem, Vice Chairman of the Kisan Ittehad, said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy.

He said that fertilizer is cheap in neighboring countries and farmers get free electricity. He said that farmers are demanding that the price of sugarcane be fixed at Rs. 550 per maund.

The Vice Chair said that the government should declare an agricultural emergency in the country for one year.