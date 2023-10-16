Open Menu

Governor Asks Teachers To Protest Without Skipping Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that all the right demands of teachers should be heard however, teachers must not skip classes for protests which will hurt students' future.

Talking to APP, he said that teachers are founder of our future and the government will solve their grievances.

He urged teachers to work on recruiting more students at school and help in improving Pakistan's literacy rate.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan was heading in the right direction and as a result, Pakistan's economy was improving.

He said that the recent decrease in petrol prices, Dollar, and gold rates were indicators of better economic conditions.

Governor Punjab said that an international cricket stadium would be constructed in Bahawalpur.

He said that sports activities must be promoted among youth and more grounds must be made available for them.

Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that youth must not indulge in negative ventures and refrain from following anti-state propaganda.

He said that political parties must teach their followers respect and acceptance of opposite ideologies.

