Governor asks universities to get fee in installments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday asked public and private sector universities to facilitate students in payment of their semester and other fee in the wake of financial challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors, Rectors of public and private sector universities across the province, he asked the university management to facilitate students in fee deposit in easy installments and not to struck them off university roll in case of non-payment.

The letter read: "COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected social and economic life of all segments of society wherein the middle and poor classes are bearing the brunt of financial crisis.

In such testing times, they might be facing difficulty in payment of academic fee of their children".

It further said, "All public sector universities may facilitate the students in depositing their all kinds of fee in installments and no adverse action be taken which may affect their future".

The Governor Punjab had held a meeting with the protesting students from 'Universities Student Action Committee' and asked them to call off their strike on the promise of looking into their demands compassionately. The students committee had called off the strike on assurance by the Governor/Chancellor of universities in Punjab.