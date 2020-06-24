UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Asks Universities To Get Fee In Installments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Governor asks universities to get fee in installments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday asked public and private sector universities to facilitate students in payment of their semester and other fee in the wake of financial challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors, Rectors of public and private sector universities across the province, he asked the university management to facilitate students in fee deposit in easy installments and not to struck them off university roll in case of non-payment.

The letter read: "COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected social and economic life of all segments of society wherein the middle and poor classes are bearing the brunt of financial crisis.

In such testing times, they might be facing difficulty in payment of academic fee of their children".

It further said, "All public sector universities may facilitate the students in depositing their all kinds of fee in installments and no adverse action be taken which may affect their future".

The Governor Punjab had held a meeting with the protesting students from 'Universities Student Action Committee' and asked them to call off their strike on the promise of looking into their demands compassionately. The students committee had called off the strike on assurance by the Governor/Chancellor of universities in Punjab.

Related Topics

Governor Poor Punjab Student May All From

Recent Stories

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

49 minutes ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

3 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.