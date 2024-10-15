Open Menu

Governor Assents To Anti-narcotics Force Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Anti-Narcotics Force Bill here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Anti-Narcotics Force Bill here on Tuesday.

The legislation is aimed at establishing special anti-narcotics courts.

The Anti-Narcotics Force will play a more active role to bring criminals to justice, he said adding that this legislation is the need of the hour.

The Governor said that drug dealers are making the youth of the society addicted to drugs.

He said that the establishment of special courts will help in drug prevention.

