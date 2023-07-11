Governor assents to five bills

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has given his assent to five bills, which were passed by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, earlier, here on Tuesday.

The bills, which were officially approved, included Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Amendment Bill 2023, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Bill 2023, Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans 2023, and two others.

These bills after the approval of the Sindh Governor will become law.