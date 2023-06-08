PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A representative delegation of Gandhara Hindko Board headed by caretaker KP Minister for Trade and Industry, Adnan Jalil on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House.

The delegation consisted of General Secretary Gandhara Hindko Board Muhammad Zia Uddin, Joint Secretary Ahmad Nadeem Awan, executive members Sharafat Ali, Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi, Haji Ehsan Ali, Gul Arbab, Professor Samina Iffat and others.

The delegation apprised the governor of efforts made by the board for the promotion of the Hindko language on national and international levels.

Shedding light on the promotion of the Hindko language, Muhammad Zia Uddin said the Gandhara Hindko Board was formed some 30 years ago with efforts of the then board members and financial support of the provincial government.

An academy of the board was working on the diffusion and promotion of the Hindko language for the last eight years.

The governor was told that Gandhara Hindko Board and the academy had so far released and published 500 books for the promotion of the Hindko language.

The governor on the occasion lauded the performance of the Hindko Board and its members and said that languages spoken in Pakistan were like a bouquet. These languages were not only the custodian but the identity of the local people and their culture.

He assured complete support to the delegation on the part of the government and said the KP government would double the grant allocated for the academy. He said Hindko was the identity of Peshawar and its acclaim was much necessary at all levels.

The delegation also presented a copy of the Holy Qur'an and books to the governor as gifts.