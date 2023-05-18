UrduPoint.com

Governor Assures Cooperation To Kumrat People In Development Of Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Governor assures cooperation to Kumrat people in development of infrastructure

A representative delegation of Kumrat people led by Moulana Gul Noor Shah called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, and informed him about the condition of roads and problems of visitors due to dilapidated infrastructure in their areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A representative delegation of Kumrat people led by Moulana Gul Noor Shah called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, and informed him about the condition of roads and problems of visitors due to dilapidated infrastructure in their areas.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the delegation apprised the governor about problems of locals and visitors due to the bad condition of roads. They said that Kumrat Valley of Upper Dir is famous for its scenic beauty and attractive locations but the problems of visitors and locals have increased due to the indifferent attitude of previous government to develop the area.

They said promises were made by the previous government to develop the area and its infrastructure but unfortunately, all those promises and pledges were not fulfilled. They demanded that National Highways Authority and Communication and Works Department should be directed to initiate infrastructure development for the facilitation of tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor appreciated the efforts of elders and people to highlight the genuine problems of Kumrat their efforts would help devise a strategy to address problems being confronted by locals and tourists.

He urged locals to play their role to promote tourism and said that private construction should be carried out in a way that roads remain open for traffic and facilitation of people visiting the area.

He said that the promotion of tourism would also create opportunities for locals and provide them with new vistas of development. He also assured the delegation of cooperation and assistance to resolve their problems.

Later, a delegation of Malakand Chamber of Commerce also called on KP Governor and informs him about the concerns and problems of the business community.

