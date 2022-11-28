(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday said that removing the sense of deprivation among people and addressing the economic crisis in the province was among his top most priorities.

The welfare organizations were playing a pivotal role in serving the suffering humanity and the government would encourage them in every way.

He was talking to a delegation of Dir Welfare Organization (DWO) at Governor House Peshawar here. The president of the organization, Haji Sultan Yusuf alias Dir Lalaji and chairman executive body, Haji Muhammad Saeed, congratulated Haji Ghulam Ali on his appointment as the governor and presented him bouquet and Diroji Pakul (cap) as well as apprised him of the welfare activities of DWO.

Haji Ghulam Ali eulogized the charity and welfare works of the organization and said he was proud of its patronage. He said his forefathers also belonged to Dir region and he was aware of the backwardness of the two districts of Dir side by side with adjoining Chitral and Bajaur areas.

Therefore, he assured that he has full intention to bring all these areas into the mainstream of progress and development. Haji Ghulam Ali also regretted that during the last decade, the debt burden and loaning graph of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased more than the other provinces creating economic problems in the province.

Hence, he said"He will try to reduce these economic difficulties, enable the government departments and sectors to serve the masses better, government employees start getting salaries on time and the concentration of funds is in the entire province including the merged districts instead of any specific constituency so that the people of all areas can benefit equally from the fruits of growth."The Governor also accepted the invitation to visit the organization's head office in Gulbahar Peshawar and both districts of Dir very soon.