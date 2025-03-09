Open Menu

Governor Assures Full Support For Kurram Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Governor assures full support for Kurram affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday assured that the victims of Kurram will never be forgotten and every possible effort will be made for their well-being.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Governor House, where Ramadan relief packages were distributed among the affected families.

Red Crescent KP Vice Chairman Farzand Ali Wazir also addressed the event, highlighting the Red Crescent’s efforts in supporting the Kurram affectees.

Governor Kundi appreciated the role of Red Crescent KP in providing aid, saying that their work is being widely acknowledged.

He mentioned that relief efforts, supported by the Sindh government, local councils, and philanthropic organizations, are being delivered in phases to the victims. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s keen interest in ensuring relief reaches those in need.

Farzand Ali Wazir commended the Governor’s commitment to humanitarian efforts, saying that Hilal-e-Ahmer teams have been actively working under his guidance since day one.

He praised Governor Kundi’s personal engagement with donors and welfare organizations, calling it a testament to his dedication to the poor and marginalized.

