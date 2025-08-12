Governor Assures Full Support For Sports Promotion In Universities
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to promoting sports and encouraging talented athletes across the province.
He made these views while meeting a delegation of players from various universities, led by Pakistan cricket board coach Ahmad Khattak, at the Governor’s House.
The delegation included Women University Mardan Director Sports Dr. Nilofer Ikram, University of Lakki Marwat Director Sports Rukhsana Yaqoob, Principal of Government Postgraduate College Kohat Dr. Musarrat, Dr. Shania, and athletes from multiple sports disciplines.
The delegation briefed the Governor on the current sports facilities available in higher education institutions and shared proposals for further improvement.
Ahmad Khattak informed the Governor about a PSL-style tournament being organized in Punjab, with each province fielding a team, and invited him to attend as chief guest to boost the morale of the KP team.
Governor Kundi assured full cooperation in enhancing university-level sports infrastructure and announced plans to host an award ceremony at the Governor’s House to honor outstanding young athletes. He emphasized that creating opportunities for talented youth to excel is a key priority of his agenda.
Meanwhile, a delegation of AID International, led by Chief Executive Officer Rehman Badshah, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House.
The delegation included Dr. Arifullah Khan, Dr. Ayaz, Dr. Asad ur Rehman, Dr. Usman, Dr. Sadia, Dr. Farwa, Dr. Saima, and other members.
The representatives briefed the Governor on the organization’s performance, highlighting that Aid International comprises health sector professionals from across the province and is actively engaged in raising awareness on education, climate change, and health issues.
Governor Kundi appreciated the organization’s work, saying that following the Swat tragedy, three ambulances and five boats were provided to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Swat, while a free ambulance service has been launched in Peshawar.
He said efforts were underway to secure additional donor funding to strengthen such initiatives.
Emphasizing the role of youth in improving the province’s situation, the Governor said, “We can only change the conditions of this province by working together.”
He also praised the healthcare system in Sindh, where treatment is free without the need for a health card, adding that many patients from KP travel there for medical care.
Criticizing the MIT system for damaging the province’s health sector, Governor Kundi assured the delegation of his full support. The delegation lauded his youth engagement and women empowerment agenda as a commendable initiative for the province.
APP/ash/
