Governor Assures Indonesian Investors Of Every Possible Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Governor assures Indonesian investors of every possible cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Monday said invited the Indonesian investors to work in different fields and assured to provide every possible assistance to them.

The Governor was talking to newly appointed Indonesian Consul General to Karachi, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, who called on him at Governor House Monday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the relations between the two countries were strengthening with the passage of time and the Indonesian diplomats have been playing an important role in this regard. He hoped that the bilateral relations would further strengthen.

Imran Ismail said that Karachi is the commercial hub of the country and has multiple opportunities for investment in various sectors.

He further said that investment in the city has increased after improvement in overall law and order situation in Karachi.

Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said that the he would play his due role in promoting the bilateral relations for enhancing the volume of investment and trade between the two countries.

Importance of Karachi city in international economic activities and other issues of mutual interests were also came under discussion during the meeting, he added.

The two sides agreed on further strengthening bilateral relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, and expanding cultural activities.

