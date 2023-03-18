UrduPoint.com

Governor Assures N. Waziristan Jirga Of Compensation For Destructed Shops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 08:29 PM

A 25-member tribal jirga from Mir Ali North Waziristan called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House on Saturday

The Jirga led by Maulana Naik Zaman and Anwar Hussain complained to the Governor that 2,520 out of 6,964 shops have been compensated while the remaining have not yet been paid.

They requested the Governor to play a role in paying the compensation.

The Governor assured the Jirga of his cooperation in resolving the demands and said that the tribal people have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and the problems faced by the tribal people will be solved on priority basis.

