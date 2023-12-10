Open Menu

Governor Assures Of Supporting Chess Tourney Conduct At Int'l Level

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has assured a delegation of the Chess federation of Pakistan of his full support for the conduct of a Chess Tournament at the international level.

The delegation led by Chess Federation of Pakistan's President Hanif Qureshi called on the Governor at the Governor House here on Sunday.

Players selected from Sindh for the Asian Youth Chess Championship were also present in the delegation.

In the meeting, the promotion of the Chess game in the province, measures to attract students to this game, provision of facilities to the players and other related issues were discussed.

The Governor said that the performance of Pakistani players at the junior level was lauded.

He said that the game of Chess had been an important part of the ancient history of Sindh province.

Hanif Qureshi said that Pakistan's Chess players had shown outstanding performance during the last year.

