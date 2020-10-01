Governor assures resolution of journalists' issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said that all journalists do qualify for getting houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and he will try to convince Prime Minister Imran Khan for the same.

" I talk to Prime Minister in this regard," he assured while speaking at " Dawat-e-Haleem" hosted by Pakistan Association of Press Photographers at Karachi Press Club.

He advised the young journalists to take benefit from the Prime Minister's Kamyab Nojawan Programme as well. Under this programme, one could get soft loan up to Rs 20 million.

Paying tribute to photo journalists , the Governor said they were an important pillar of journalism. Mostly one picture expressed a situation/scene much better than one thousand words news story.

He said Pakisttan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the required steps to resolve the issues of photo journalists.