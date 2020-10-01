UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Assures Resolution Of Journalists' Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Governor assures resolution of journalists' issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said that all journalists do qualify for getting houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and he will try to convince Prime Minister Imran Khan for the same.

" I talk to Prime Minister in this regard," he assured while speaking at " Dawat-e-Haleem" hosted by Pakistan Association of Press Photographers at Karachi Press Club.

He advised the young journalists to take benefit from the Prime Minister's Kamyab Nojawan Programme as well. Under this programme, one could get soft loan up to Rs 20 million.

Paying tribute to photo journalists , the Governor said they were an important pillar of journalism. Mostly one picture expressed a situation/scene much better than one thousand words news story.

He said Pakisttan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the required steps to resolve the issues of photo journalists.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Governor Naya Pakistan Young Same Turkish Lira All From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

23 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

Accused of Rs180.7m fraud in MUET arrested

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.