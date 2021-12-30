Governor assures rice exporters full support

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail assures all possible government support to rice export sector and that he will pursue Federal and Sindh governments for maximum facilitation to rice exporters to capture the big potential of this foreign earning sector.

During a meeting with a delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan here at the Governor House, the Governor advised the exporters to give him brief in writing on the issues rice exporters were facing, along with the possible solutions for the pursuance with the authorities concerned. He would also try arrange a meeting of REAP delegation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement from REAP on Thursday.

He and his office would be always available to facilitate rice export sectors, Governor reaffirmed.

REAP delegation led by its Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar included Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Anwar Mianoor, MC members Dr. Muhammad Hafeez, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Jahanzeb Jawed, Inamul Haq, Asif Ali Shaikh, and former chairman Rafique Suleman besides Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haris Ateeq.

REAP Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar appreciated the support of the government for promoting export trade of the country.

The association's aim was to grow rice export to the maximum level, he said adding " we cannot increase our exports until and unless we grow more rice and increase our rice crop."REAP Senior Vice President Muhammad Anwar Mianoor apprised the Governor of the challenges to rice export sector; exorbitant increase in freight charges and container availability was a major problem.