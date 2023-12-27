Open Menu

Governor Assures Support To HTF In Preservation Of Hindko Language

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 09:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday assured cooperation to a delegation of Hindkowan Tahafuz (Preservation) Foundation (HTF) in a resolution of problems and appreciated their efforts for preservation and promotion of the Hindko language.

The delegation led by the Chairman, Haji Amin Hassan included Malik Shan Elahi, Ghulam Bilal Javaid, Nasir Jamal, Ehsan Arif, Rizwan Saraf, and other members. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present on the occasion.

The delegation discussed with the governor matters relating to the promotion of the Hindko language urging him to take steps for inclusion of language in the curriculum of schools and to play a role in the preservation of the historic language, for which Governor KP assured his full support to the foundation.

He also lauded the efforts of the foundation for the promotion of the Hindko language and associated culture.

Later, he met with a delegation of high court lawyers that was led by Bilal Khalil Advocate.

The delegation informed the governor about their problems and concerns. The governor listened to their problems and assured the delegation his support.

