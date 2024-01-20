- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor attends convocation in CECOS varsity, urges students to focus research, innovations
Governor Attends Convocation In CECOS Varsity, Urges Students To Focus Research, Innovations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday highlighted the significance of modern technology and said that we could meet the challenges of the existing era of transformation by venturing into emerging fields of science and technology.
He was addressing the annual convocation of CECOS University Hayatabad as a Chief Guest. The ceremony among others was attended by the caretaker minister for education, Dr. Qasim Jan, President CECOS University, Engineer, Muhammad Tanveer, faculty and senate members besides students and parents.
Governor said that educated youth could play a role in achieving goals of development and prosperity adding that global challenges demand that our youth must venture into contemporary fields of technology and education.
He congratulated students and parents and stressed upon students to set targets for their lives and work with dedication to achieve them.
He said that youth should bring positive societal changes by utilising their skills and capabilities.
KP Governor also urged students to focus innovations and research on new technologies aiming for the progress of the country and nation. He said that certain elements are trying to misguide youth and added that we must join hands and work in cohesion to foil certain attempts.
He also appreciated the efforts of university administration and faculty members for providing quality education to students and expressed that efforts would be continued to prepare students for combating the challenges of the competitive world.
The governor distributed certificates and degrees among 129 students who completed studies in civil engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, engineering management, business administration and architecture. He also distributed gold medals among 15 outstanding students.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPP's Aoun Chaudhry meets Shehbaz4 minutes ago
-
60pc desilting work completed4 minutes ago
-
Political alliances can't defeat PPP in general elections: Maula Bux Chandio4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three robbers, recover cash: Lahore4 minutes ago
-
Chinese deputy FM in Islamabad to attend CPEC Joint Working Group meeting23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest member of armed robbers group23 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point transformative agenda vital to combat poverty, unemployment: Bilawal24 minutes ago
-
Five killed in armed attack at Ghotki village34 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested :hashish recovered44 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Impact of Population on Economic Development" held44 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities54 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as tractor-trolley overturned54 minutes ago