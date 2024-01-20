Open Menu

Governor Attends Convocation In CECOS Varsity, Urges Students To Focus Research, Innovations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Governor attends convocation in CECOS varsity, urges students to focus research, innovations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Saturday highlighted the significance of modern technology and said that we could meet the challenges of the existing era of transformation by venturing into emerging fields of science and technology.

He was addressing the annual convocation of CECOS University Hayatabad as a Chief Guest. The ceremony among others was attended by the caretaker minister for education, Dr. Qasim Jan, President CECOS University, Engineer, Muhammad Tanveer, faculty and senate members besides students and parents.

Governor said that educated youth could play a role in achieving goals of development and prosperity adding that global challenges demand that our youth must venture into contemporary fields of technology and education.

He congratulated students and parents and stressed upon students to set targets for their lives and work with dedication to achieve them.

He said that youth should bring positive societal changes by utilising their skills and capabilities.

KP Governor also urged students to focus innovations and research on new technologies aiming for the progress of the country and nation. He said that certain elements are trying to misguide youth and added that we must join hands and work in cohesion to foil certain attempts.

He also appreciated the efforts of university administration and faculty members for providing quality education to students and expressed that efforts would be continued to prepare students for combating the challenges of the competitive world.

The governor distributed certificates and degrees among 129 students who completed studies in civil engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, engineering management, business administration and architecture. He also distributed gold medals among 15 outstanding students.

Related Topics

Senate World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Business Education Progress Ghulam Ali Gold

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

2 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

2 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

2 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

5 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

5 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

6 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

6 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

6 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan